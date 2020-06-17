Calrec Hires New Software Manager, Andrew Munt

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.—In an effort to expand its R&D department, Calrec has announced the hiring of Andrew Munt to the role of software manager.

The role will have Munt oversee all Calrec software expertise from architecting, design and development of new and existing products. He will report to Richard Whiteley, R&D manager at Calrec.

Munt joins Calrec after having previously owned a software design and management services company, as well as holding senior managerial roles at EchoStar Europe, SmarDTV and Eldon Technologies.

“Calrec has a powerful reputation in the broadcast technology space, across both console and audio networking technologies and I’m excited to be working with them to help them to expand their software systems as we continue to embrace AoIP technologies,” Munt said.