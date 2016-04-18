Calrec Audio Consoles to Aid NBC Olympics Coverage

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—NBC Olympics will use seven audio mixing consoles from Calrec for its production of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the broadcaster announced.

Calrec will provide four Artemis and three Summa audio mixing consoles to provide full audio mixes during the coverage of the event. Three of the 40-fader Artemis consoles will be stationed at NBC fly-pack venues to cover events like basketball, cycling, triathlon, volleyball and diving, while the fourth will be based in the audio control room X at the International Broadcasting Center in Rio. One 24+8 fader Summa console will serve as the main output for audio control room X, the other two will serve as back-up consoles in audio control room A and B.

Calrec will also supply 26 x I/O boxes, creating a Hydra2 network to provide signal management and full control across MADI and Dante.

The 2016 Summer Olympics are set for Aug.5-21.