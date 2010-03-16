CalDigit introduces HDPro2 media server
CalDigit has unveiled the HDPro2 media server, the next generation of its HDPro, with all of the features of the original but offering nearly double the speed — more than 700MB/s sustained with RAID 5 protection.
The speed of the HDPro2 makes it suited for any edit suite and adds support for eight SATA-II 3Gb/s or 10,000rpm-15,000rpm SAS drive modules. It features an Intel XScale processor to accelerate the RAID engine. The HDPro2 also has a new environmental monitor and control system that communicates with RAID Shield, the company’s RAID management and monitoring software.
The HDPro2 provides hardware RAID 0, 1, 5, 6 and JBOD support, using the next-generation RAID engine accompanied by high-speed, upgradeable ECC cache. The HDPro2 features Active Sustained Transfer Technology (ASTT), which ensures that there is always a constant throughput.
