Cache-A to Showcase LTO Storage at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Cache-A Corporation will showcase Cache-A Library80+, the first in a new range of modular archive expansion appliances that increase LTO-tape archive storage in 200TB increments up to 1.3PB.



The scalable 6U rack-mountable Library80+ expansion option holds up to 80 LTO-5 or LTO-6 tapes, increasing archive capacity to 200TB. However, Cache-A has plans to exploit the modular design of the appliance, which allows it to be easily scaled in 80 tape increments to a total of 560 tape-slots. This makes for a total capacity of 1.3PB in a single 19-inch rack, providing the highest LTO tape drive density per module of any mid-range tape library.



The Library80+ Expansion Option integrates with Cache-A’s Pro-Cache and Power-Cache LTO-5 and latest LTO-6 generation archive appliances. It also works with Simul-Copy, Cache-A’s speedy LTO-tape “read-once write multiple” capability, and new workflow templates and incremental archive features.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



