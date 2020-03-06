PBS TechCon Canceled Due to Coronavirus

ARLINGTON, Va.—The 2020 PBS TechCon, which was scheduled to take place during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas, has been cancelled “in light of the growing concerns around coronavirus/COVID-19,” PBS said on its website.

The announcement comes as PBS is limiting non-essential business travel, as a result, it said it “made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming PBS conferences, including TechCon.” The public broadcaster cited the health and safety of its attendees and partners as its primary reason for cancellation.

Registered attendees, sponsors and exhibitors for TechCon will receive a full refund, per PBS. It also said that attendees who booked a room at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as part of the PBS room block will have the reservation automatically cancelled and be issued a refund in the next few days.

The 2020 NAB Show, meanwhile, still is set to go on as planned from April 18-22. PBS says that PBS TechCon attendees who were also planning to attend the NAB Show and were part of the PBS room block at MGM Grand will need to rebook a hotel reservation.

PBS has a complete FAQ list regarding PBS TechCon’s cancellation on its website.