Cable One’s Sparklight TV IPTV Service On-Air in Texas

PHOENIX—Sparklight TV, the new IP-based TV service from Cable One, has gone live in Longview, Texas, with four additional markets expected to launch soon. The IPTV service is available to consumers through an app.

Cable One announced Sparklight TV in January , saying that it would deliver cloud-based video programming to residential and business customers. The services availability and information on complete services has been shared via a FAQ page on the Sparklight TV website.

Sparklight TV is designed to provide the same programming available on cable TV, just delivered over IP networks. With the Sparklight TV app, users can watch content on their smart TV, PC, tablet or smartphone or through an Amazon Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV streaming device. The service also provides DVR features.

The four additional markets that are next to launch the IPTV Sparklight TV service are Bisbee, Ariz., Altus, Okla., Duncan, Okla., and Dyersburg, Tenn. All Sparklight-served markets will transition to Sparklight TV by the end of 2021, the company says.