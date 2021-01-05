Cable One Preps IP-Based Sparklight TV

PHOENIX—Sparklight, part of the Cable One family, is preparing to launch a new IP-based TV service, Sparklight TV, in the early part of 2021. This IPTV service will deliver cloud-based video programming to residential and business customers.

Sparklight is transitioning from linear to IPTV as part of an effort to reclaim spectrum, freeing up network capacity to expand current Gigabit offerings and laying the groundwork for a 10G technology platform, according to the company’s press release.

“Our transition to IP-based TV service will enable us to reclaim spectrum in our network needed to continue to expand the capabilities and speeds of our core high speed data product and provide the communities we serve with the fastest and most reliable internet service,” said Ken Johnson, senior vice president of Technology Services. “This is even more critical now, with the tremendous increase in customers working and learning from home.”

Sparklight says that 97% of its customers have access to Gigabit broadband speeds. Building off that, the company claims it has invested $600 million on infrastructure upgrades and is already installing modems capable of 10G speeds for deployment in the coming years.

Sparklight TV will be accessed through an app that can run on streaming services, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Service features will include video-on-demand, program restart and DVR capabilities.

Select markets are expected to receive Sparklight TV in early 2021, with the goal of releasing it across Sparklight’s entire footprint by the end of 2021.