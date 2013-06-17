BTS upgrades Fox Turkey production to HD

BTS broadcast technology solutions has received the contract for the second HD upgrade phase of Fox TV Turkey, which is one of the main channels in Turkey. BTS designed and installed the entire new FOX broadcast center in Istanbul in 2009.

After completing the first HD upgrade of the playout center last year, FOX Turkey started to broadcast its HD channel through Digiturk, one of the largest pay TV platforms in Turkey. To increase Fox’s HD production capabilities for the HD channel, BTS now will upgrade a large production studio and expand the tapeless HD production system. The whole installation will be finished in August 2013.

The upgrade includes the extension of the existing Grass Valley Trinix routing switcher, the Grass Valley K2-SAN storage and the upgrade of the existing Grass Valley Kayak production switcher, as well as the integration of additional Grass Valley K2 Summit servers and Panasonic HC 3500 cameras. The monitoring will be redesigned based on Miranda multiviewers and Panasonic displays. More ingest channels and Grass Valley Edius edit workstations will be added to the production system, allowing edit-in-place capability for an improved production workflow.