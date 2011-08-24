BSI Opens U.K. Office



HANOVER, MD.: Broadcast Sports Inc., a wireless video and audio system supplier, has expanded to the United Kingdom. BSI announces its international presence with the opening of its new office in Watford, Hertfordshire, North West of London, England.



With the new U.K. location, BSI is better positioned to provide its RF-over-fibrer systems, cameras and audio systems for dry hire to production companies for news, sports, and other events throughout Europe and Asia. Dave Remnant, business development director, and Tony Valentino, engineering director, have joined BSI to lead the United Kingdom office located at Arliss Court, 24 Clarendon Road, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD17 1JY.



Dave Remnant has almost 20 years of experience in the broadcast media and electronics manufacturing industries in the United Kingdom, where he is best known for his role as sales director with Link Research, manufacturer of award-winning wireless camera systems. Tony Valentino comes to BSI with 20 years experience supplying wireless camera systems and services to the global broadcast market.



