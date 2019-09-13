Bryn Mooser Launches XTR Nonfiction Film, TV Studio

LOS ANGELES—Media company RYOT co-founder and former CEO Bryn Mooser announced this week the launch of XTR, a nonfiction film and TV studio that will develop and produce documentary films and nonfiction series.

Led by an award-winning executive team, XTR is developing series and feature documentaries with partners like Anonymous Content, VICE Studios and Futurism.

“This is the beginning of a revolution in documentary storytelling,” said Bryn Mooser, the two-time Oscar nominee (“Lifeboat” and “Body Team 12”) and CEO of XTR. “New technology is enabling emerging voices, while established names from across the industry are turning their energy toward nonfiction. With streaming platforms that can reach bigger audiences than ever before, we are witnessing a true democratization of both filmmaking and distribution. At XTR, we aim to help propel the documentary filmmakers of today into the industry giants of tomorrow.”

XTR recently closed an investment round with funding from former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, Franklin McLarty, Mark McLarty, Christina and David Arquette, Josh Kushner, Lyn and Norman Lear, Bryan Baum and Zem and James Joaquin. The investment round was led by the McLarty Arquette Group, with Franklin McLarty serving on XTR’s board of directors.

XTR is located in a Sunset Blvd. warehouse loft in Los Angeles’ eastside Echo Park neighborhood. Besides housing the company’s offices and post facilities, it will serve as a gathering place for filmmakers, XTR said.

More information is available on the XTR website.