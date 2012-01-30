Broadway Systems Hires John Howard



GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.: Broadway Systems announced that John Howard recently joined the company as project manager. Howard will be part of the company’s New York City-based client services team.



Howard has spent more than 20 years in the industry, most recently providing inventory management and business strategies for national cable networks. For four years, as director of scheduling operations for SiriusXM Radio, he was responsible for ad sales operations across more than 200 channels. He also worked as a manager of consulting and implementation projects for VCI Solutions, as well as a senior broadcast consultant and senior account executive for Columbine JDS Systems (now Harris).

