Broadway Systems Adds Ackerman as Executive Chairman

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. —James J. Ackerman has joined Broadway Systems as executive chairman.



Ackerman has executive experience leading software and advanced media companies. As president and CEO of Documentary Channel, he led the company into sustainable profitability that resulted in the sale of the company to Participant Media in July 2012. During his tenure as president and CEO of OpenTV Corp., he led the company through a change in control ownership, the acquisition and integration of two publically traded competitors, and the transition from a pure software vendor to a leading provider of advanced interactive television technologies, applications and services.



While serving as CEO of British Interactive Broadcasting, Ackerman was responsible for the launch of the world’s first comprehensive interactive television service as part of Sky Digital. He also served as managing director of Sky Ventures, vice president of international business development at A&E Television Networks, vice president of program development for Hearst Entertainment, director of original programming for The Family Channel and account supervisor at Grey Advertising.



Ackerman is based in Beverly Hills, Calif.