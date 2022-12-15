Broadpeak Unveils New High-Performance Video Streaming Software

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France—Broadpeak this week launched its new BkS450 high-performance video streaming software, bringing cost savings and energy efficiency to video streaming infrastructures.

Running on a new high-performance Intel Xeon scalable processor, the software enables video service provides to deliver low-latency 4K and 8K video streaming services, VR content and other bandwidth-intensive offerings for a lower cost while consuming less power than traditional video servers, the company said.

"Introducing the next-gen BkS450 software to our solutions family underscores our commitment to enabling greener video streaming while ensuring a superior quality of experience for consumers at a reasonable cost," said Nivedita Nouvel, vice president of product marketing at Broadpeak.

"Working with Intel, we have achieved a giant leap forward in video streaming performance and energy efficiency, helping our customers deliver advanced video streaming services with increased agility, a smaller hardware footprint and a reduced impact on the environment."

Offering performance and sustainability improvements, the new software leverages ultra-efficient use of hardware resources. It delivers video services at 725 Gbps in HTTP on servers consuming 900 Watts—a fourfold reduction compared to previous generations of video streaming solutions, it said. (The figure comes from a sophisticated benchmarking tool Broadpeak created with Intel.)

The two companies will continue to work together on improving performance-per-Watt to address sustainability, it said.

Available as a container running on off-the-shelf hardware, the BkS450 eliminates the need for operators to use proprietary components. The BkS450 video streamer is future-proof, natively supporting all of the latest HTTP protocols — as well as DASH and HLS low-latency streaming formats — to ensure flawless video streaming, it said.

The new caching software engine built into the BkS450 also extracts maximum performance from more modest and cost-effective hardware configurations, including existing CDN deployments. This innovation unlocks CDN capacity across the board and better uses resources, it said.