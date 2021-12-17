Broadcasters Foundation to Honor Gray TV’s Hilton Howell With Its 2022 Golden Mike Award

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced that Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation will receive the 2022 Golden Mike Award at a black-tie gala on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the famed Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The event marks the return of the Foundation’s biggest fundraiser, which did not take place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half, and we are thrilled to honor Hilton and once again present the Golden Mike Award live and in-person,” said Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Looking ahead, our goal remains to provide financial aid for every broadcaster who qualifies.”

The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity devoted exclusively to providing financial assistance to colleagues in broadcasting who are in dire need. Even with the loss of major fundraising events during COVID, more than $1.8 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants will be awarded this year, the group said.

Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Gray Television. (Image credit: Gray Television)

“The Broadcasters Foundation is often a lifeline for our colleagues,” stated Howell, who also serves on the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “I am honored to be recognized by the Broadcasters Foundation and ask everyone in our business who has made a good living from broadcasting, to consider donating any amount to help our colleagues who have been hit by shattering circumstances.”

Howell is a highly respected broadcaster with over 25 years of experience in broadcasting. He began his career practicing law and spent several years in the insurance industry. In addition to serving on the Broadcasters Foundation’s Board of Directors, he is a former member of the board of directors for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the Advisory Council of the Center for Leadership and Ethics for the University of Texas at Austin, and the Advisory Board of Curant Health Care. He is also a member of YPO/WPO, the premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world, and a former member on the NBC Affiliate Board.

Howell has also been appointed by Governor Zell Miller to serve on the board of the Georgia Department of Human Resources and he serves as chairman of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.

For information, or to reserve a seat or table, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.