Broadcasters Foundation Offers Emergency Grants to Those Harmed by L.A. Wildfires

LOS ANGELES—As wildfires continue to rage and spread in greater Los Angeles, the Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) is reminding Southern California broadcasters it is offering emergency grants of assistance to those harmed by the disaster.

“We have set aside Emergency Grant Dollars to provide financial assistance to broadcasters in L.A. who are in need,” BFOA President Tim McCarthy said.

The group also reported that the BFOA Emergency Grant Application Process has been streamlined to deliver financial aid to those in need as speedily as possible, usually within weeks.

Historically, it can take a week or more for victims of disasters like these wildfires to apply because their lives have been upended and they may not have immediate access to the internet, etc. For those broadcasters, the BFOA has set up an emergency phone number at (212) 373-8250. To apply directly online, broadcasters may go to broadcastersfoundation.org.

BOFA reaches across the country to provide an anonymous safety net for radio and television broadcast professionals who find themselves in acute financial need due to an illness, accident or emergency.