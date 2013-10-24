Broadcasters Foundation of America Appoints Peter Doyle as VP

Peter Doyle



NEW YORK —The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named Peter Doyle to the position of Vice President.



He will share responsibility for planning and executing the foundation’s fundraising events and assisting in the overall fundraising and outreach efforts with President Jim Thompson.



Doyle is widely known in broadcasting for his leadership of McGavren Guild, and subsequently other Interep initiatives, for more than 30 years.



“He has a keen understanding of the broadcasting business, and has been a staunch supporter of the Broadcasters Foundation,” Thompson said of Doyle. “As we continue to provide more aid to more broadcasters, Peter will be invaluable in helping us secure the funds that are essential to advancing our mission.”