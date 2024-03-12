Broadcasters Foundation Names Excellence, Leadership Awards Honorees

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America will honor Erica Farber, president and CEO of RAB, with its 2024 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award and six recipients of its 2024 Leadership Awards at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17.

The awards will be presented Wednesday, April 17, at 7 a.m. during the Broadcast Foundation Breakfast in the Brahms Room of the Encore Resort in Las Vegas.

The 2024 Leadership Awards honorees include:

Don Bouloukos, CBS and ABC radio executive

Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer, president, Commercial Operations NBCU Local

Traug Keller, president ABC Radio Network/senior vice president of ESPN Radio,

Kathleen Kirby, partner, Wiley

Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting

John Rouse, executive vice president, ABC Affiliate Relations, Disney Platform Distribution

The Leadership Awards are presented annually. They recognize career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at large.

The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award is given annually to an individual in broadcasting whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship.

The breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting. Registration is required.