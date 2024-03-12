Broadcasters Foundation Names Excellence, Leadership Awards Honorees
The foundation will present the awards on April 17 at the Encore Resort in Las Vegas
NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America will honor Erica Farber, president and CEO of RAB, with its 2024 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award and six recipients of its 2024 Leadership Awards at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17.
The awards will be presented Wednesday, April 17, at 7 a.m. during the Broadcast Foundation Breakfast in the Brahms Room of the Encore Resort in Las Vegas.
The 2024 Leadership Awards honorees include:
- Don Bouloukos, CBS and ABC radio executive
- Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer, president, Commercial Operations NBCU Local
- Traug Keller, president ABC Radio Network/senior vice president of ESPN Radio,
- Kathleen Kirby, partner, Wiley
- Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting
- John Rouse, executive vice president, ABC Affiliate Relations, Disney Platform Distribution
The Leadership Awards are presented annually. They recognize career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at large.
The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award is given annually to an individual in broadcasting whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship.
The breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting. Registration is required.
More information is available on the foundation’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.