Broadcast Tech Journalist Phil Kurz Joins NewBay Plus Marketing Services Team

NEW YORK—NewBay has announced that technology journalist and broadcast advocate Phil Kurz, who has covered the industry in magazine and digital outlets for more than three decades, is partnering with the company’s NewBay Plus marketing services team as contributing editor.

Phil Kurz

Kurz, who most recently was Technology Editor for NewsCheck Media LLC, will work with the NewBay Plus team to help manage and develop custom content for their customers’ audiences within broadcast and professional video production markets. In addition, Kurz will serve as the technology correspondent for TV Technology and tvtechnology.com.

Kurz has an extensive background covering the broadcast industry, having had more than 2,000 articles published in industry trade magazines. He is a former editor of Television Broadcast, AV Video, and Video ToasterUser magazines and also served as the editor and primary author of several e-newsletters published by Broadcast Engineering covering a variety of topics, including RF technology, HDTV, ENG, news technology, OTT, and IPTV.

“Over his 30-plus years covering the broadcast industry, Phil has documented the rapidly changing world of broadcast technology, from the early days of the DTV transition to the current landscape of multichannel and next-gen TV,” says Joe Braue, VP of Marketing Services for NewBay. “He has ample experience understanding the needs of manufacturers who serve broadcasting, cable, and OTT markets and he is uniquely qualified to help in the creation of powerful custom programs to drive thought leadership, brand awareness, and lead generation for them.”

In addition to his work for NewBay Plus, Kurz will contribute regularly to TV Technology. “For many years, Phil and I have crossed paths at industry events and I’ve always admired his enthusiasm and passion for the broadcast industry,” says Tom Butts, Editor-in-Chief of TV Technology. “I look forward to working with Phil as we continue to improve and expand our coverage in print, online, and via our industry-leading events.”

Kurz comments, “I am pleased to have the opportunity to work with Tom and his team on TV Technology and Joe on NewBay Plus projects. Both are highly regarded in the industry, and I look forward to contributing my abilities and talents to the overall success of the entire enterprise.”

For more information about NewBay Plus custom content programs, contact Joe Braue at jbraue@nbmedia.com, 212-378-0467. Contact Phil Kurz at pkurz@nbmedia.com, 816-582-5949.