Broadcast Pix, Sportzcast Partner to Link CG Graphics With Scoreboards

BILLERICA, MASS.—Broadcast Pix announced a new partnership with Sportzcast, a sports automation company based in Winter Springs, Fla., to deliver real-time scoreboard data to Broadcast Pix integrated production switchers with the optional Rapid CG 3 graphics software for creating dynamic graphics during live sporting events.



With its Scorebot hardware, which is integrated with the scoreboard at the venue, and LiveXML software, which is a plug-in installed in the Broadcast Pix system, Sportzcast retrieves clock and score data, sends it to the cloud, and provides it in a standardized format to licensed users during productions. LiveXML software creates a dynamic .XML file in a standardized format, so data can be easily incorporated into graphics without manual data entry.



Designed to support data-intensive CG graphics for Flint, Mica, and Granite integrated production switchers, Rapid CG with drag-and-drop operation that links graphics templates created with the built-in Inscriber CG to local and cloud-based databases, RSS feeds, Twitter, and custom actions like scorekeeping. Text and/or graphic information is automatically updated in specific fields within the template, so there is no re-keying of data. Broadcast Pix offers the dual-channel Rapid CG 3 and the light Rapid CG LT, but the Sportzcast integration only works with Rapid CG 3.