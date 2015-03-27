Broadcast Pix, Quicklink Team for Skype-Based Interviews

BILLERCIA, MASS. – Broadcast Pix and Quicklink Video Distribution Services have announced a partnership that will see Broadcast Pix distribute Quicklink TX, a Skype TX technology, to its distribution partners.

Skype TX software delivers high quality audio and video output to connect broadcasters and other media professionals with Skype users around the world. Quicklink became an official Skype TX hardware partner last September and began shipping the Quicklink TX hardware last month.

The Quicklink TX allows producers and engineers to manage Skype audio and video for broadcast without the need to scan convert from a PC, performing all scaling and providing frame accurate video to integrated production switchers. This allows for the Skype video to be delivered to Broadcast Pix production switchers as any HD video source via HD-SDI with embedded audio.

Quicklink TX will be demonstrated at Broadcast Pix’s booth (SL5625) during the 2015 NAB Show, from April 13-16 in Las Vegas.