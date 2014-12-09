Broadcast Pix Offers Trade-In Promotion for Slate

BILLERICA, MASS.—Broadcast Pix announced its Slate upgrade promotion, which allows current customers to trade in an existing Slate integrated production switcher for a new Granite or Mica system. The new systems offer a number of improvements over Slate, including native HD production, dual-channel clip servers that hold up to 180 hours of graphics and animations, and expanded production toolsets.



Steve Ellis, CEO of Broadcast Pix, said, “This trade-in promotion provides those customers with an easy upgrade path to native HD production and enhanced workflow tools—and they can save more than $4,000.”



Granite is Broadcast Pix’s large-scale system with up to 22 SDI inputs and 12 SDI outputs. Mica, the company’s mid-size model, includes eight SDI inputs as well as six SDI and two DVI outputs. Both systems support eight channels of file-based content and can ingest cameras in multiple formats, as well as cloud-based content and data from RSS feeds, Twitter, and other sources. The systems ingest and scale all sources with low latency while maintaining constant lip sync.



Version 4.0 software for Granite and Mica features enhanced control of external devices such as robotic cameras, servers, recorders, and streaming appliances. Other improvements include virtual sets, an enhanced customizable multi-view, and ClearKey, a new, highly adjustable chromakey that delivers robust color correction and more realistic shadow and lighting effects.



The Slate upgrade promotion ends Dec. 31, 2014.