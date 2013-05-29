Broadcast Pix Intros Second Generation iPixPanel for iPad

BILLERICA, MASS. —Broadcast Pix has released the second generation of its iPixPanel app for Apple iPad, which can control any Broadcast Pix integrated production system to provide an intuitive wireless control surface.



V2 adds a three-axis virtual joystick, rotary knobs, additional mnemonics, and enhanced connectivity. It is available now from the Apple Store as a free upgrade for V1 customers or $9.99 for new users.



“By combining the iPad app with a touch screen, you have what I would describe as next generation workflow,” said Broadcast Pix CEO Steve Ellis. “Version 2 takes the art of live studio production one step further.”



iPixPanel controls all aspects of a Broadcast Pix system. It switches cameras and adds key layers, while its patented device control bank can control the system’s clip server, CG and more. It also features patented PixButtons that dynamically change to show the device and file name on the button for selection during live productions. PixButton mnemonics have also been enhanced to show the exact names of Fluent Macros effects on the buttons.



Robotic camera control has been enhanced as well, with a virtual joystick that can position and zoom a camera, plus knobs to adjust focus, iris, white balance and other settings. The joystick and knobs can also customize PiP boxes to position, size, crop or add borders. The knobs can quickly scrub through a clip in the system’s clip players or change fade rates for switching video or adding key layers.



V2 also ensures that the iPad maintains its wireless connection, and it automatically reconnects if a connection is lost. When the app connects, it automatically detects the Broadcast Pix system and configures itself.



iPixPanel can be the sole control surface for a system, or it can be a portable panel. It also excels in multi-operator productions, providing graphics or clip support during especially fast paced productions. For multi-screen productions, iPixPanel can be used to control one screen, while a conventional panel or second iPixPanel can be used for the other.



Any Broadcast Pix Granite, Mica, Slate, or Flint live production system can be controlled through iPixPanel, which is compatible with all generations of iPads. Broadcast Pix also offers iPixPad, a free iPhone app, as well as control surface solutions for Androids and Windows tablets.



