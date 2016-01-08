Broadcast Pix Hires Bachmore as Director of Sales

BILLERICA, MASS.—Mark Bachmore has been brought on to serve as the director of sales for integrated production switcher provider Broadcast Pix. Bachmore officially joined the company on Jan. 4. He will be based in New York and manage the worldwide sales team and dealer channel.

Mark Bachmore

Bachmore joins Broadcast Pix after more than 13 years with Chyron. He served for six years as Chryon’s vice president of worldwide sales and operations.

Bachmore is taking over the position of director of sales from Steve Ellis, who will remain on Broadcast Pix’s Board of Directors, focusing on business development and strategic partnerships.