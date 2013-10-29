Broadcast Networks Adds Malcolm Robinson

ALTON, ENGLAND—Broadcast Networks has appointed Malcolm Robinson as director of media and broadcast solutions.



A broadcast executive and engineer who gained operational knowledge through experiences with CNN International, NEP Visions and Cine Video, Robinosn brings technical knowledge and industry insight to Broadcast Networks. He joins the company from Sony PSE where, as general manager for live production solutions, he was responsible for the design and build of more than 200 outside broadcast vehicles and studios.



At Sony, Robinson developed the team bringing leading-edge technologies to market. He was central to the development of HD, 3D and recently 4K into the outside broadcast environment.