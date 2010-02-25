Broadcast Interactive Media Acquires Decisionmark’s TitanTV

MADISON, WIS.: Broadcast Interactive Media announced today that it has acquired Decisionmark Corp., which does business as TitanTV Media out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Transaction terms were not disclosed.



TitanTV specializes in signal coverage and analysis software for broadcast TV stations, including applications focused on satellite carriage law. It also does Web site program listings for 1,300 TV stations and brand extension of TV stations online complete with a proprietary video player.



As Decisionmark, the company ranked No. 327 on Inc.’s 5,000 fastest growing companies in America in 2003, with 30 employees and $6.3 million in revenue, representing 555 percent growth. Hoovers lists the company as having annual sales of $5 million, but did not specify how current the information was. It launched CheckHD.com in 2004, a site where consumers could find out where and how to obtain high-definition programming.



Decisionmark was a desktop mapping company in 1996 when it was taken over by Jack Perry, who developed several patented technologies for broadcast signal analysis. TitanTV was launched in 2000 as an online programming guide, then recast in 2008 as a broadband network.



BIM provides locally focused advertising, content and technology for 180 local media Web sites. The TitanTV acquisition will give the company more than 43 million monthly unique visitors, placing it No. 12 in the news-information category tracked by comScore.