Broadcast Depot To Sell LiveU Products In U.S.

TAMPA, Fla.—Broadcast technology reseller Broadcast Depot has expanded its sales territory coverage for LiveU technology to include the United States, providing broadcasters and producers in all vertical markets with the company’s live video solutions.

Already a strategic LiveU partner with a large footprint in Latin America, Broadcast Depot brings its high level of customer service and more than 23 years of experience to the U.S. market, the company said.

“We are a family-run company with expertise in radio, television, IP, OTT and satellite transmission,” said Broadcast Depot vice president Carlos Sarraff. “Our team provides unsurpassed planning, training, installation and support services in Latin America with projects taking place all over the world.”

Broadcast Depot assists clients in designing workflows and selecting equipment as well as supports projects of all sizes and scales from inception to post production. The company helps clients differentiate themselves from competitors using high-quality, reliable live video and other production equipment, it said.

“We’re excited to have Broadcast Depot sign on to be a LiveU partner in the U.S. They have been one of LiveU’s longest and most successful partners in Latin America. We expect their success to continue as they roll out their U.S. operations with LiveU as part of their product portfolio,” said George Klippel, director of channel sales at LiveU.