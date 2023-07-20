Brightcove Integrates Pubmatic Into Its Ad Monetization Service

BOSTON—Brightcove has announced a strategic agreement with PubMatic that will see PubMatic’s programmatic advertising solutions integrated into Brightcove’s video platform.

The deal will enhance Brightcove’s recently launched Brightcove Ad Monetization service by providing Brightcove customers with an expanded network of opportunities to monetize their video content and maximize advertising revenue, the companies said.

“At Brightcove, we continuously look for ways to provide extra value to our customers and help them monetize their video content. We want them to be able to focus on creating their content while we do the heavy lifting to ensure the right mix of monetization partners are set in place,” explained Michael Dorf, vice president of global ad operations at Brightcove. “PubMatic is leading in the marketplace with supply path optimization solutions and new innovations like Activate, which opens tremendous new revenue opportunities for publishers.”

“We look forward to connecting with Brightcove’s extensive portfolio of media clients to deliver premium advertising solutions that will help them drive business results,” Meghan Jacobi, director of OTT Partnerships at PubMatic. “This integration provides publishers with unique new sources of demand through Activate, and solutions to manage and monetize their video content for maximum revenue. Through the combination of our platforms, we can also provide publishers deeper insights into their audience and valuable data about the performance of their advertising strategy.”

This latest partnership reinforces Brightcove’s commitment to forging relationships with the most prominent advertising platforms in the industry so that its customers can more easily monetize video content, the company said.

Companies taking advantage of Brightcove’s Ad Monetization service include Allied Press, Atlanta Black Star, Buckeye Broadband, Cricket Australia, Goalcast, Met Office, Plastic Surgery Channel, The 33rd Team, TVB and WINK News.