Bright Technologies Expands Development Team



RENO, NEV.: Bright Technologies, developer of advanced technology for shared media, has appointed Ryan Spano as software quality assurance engineer. Spano will manage a range of testing and performance analysis procedures to ensure all Bright products are manufactured and tested to the highest standards. He will also undertake all documentation procedures.



Spano began his career at MountainGate Data Systems when digital media file management technology was still in its early days. More recently, he has managed product testing and verification processes in the areas of network attached storage systems and file sharing software. He is also an experienced technical writer, having authored products manuals, test procedures and assembly instructions for end users and manufacturers.



At Bright, Spano will be responsible for all product QA procedures, including documenting test and performance statistics, and identifying potential improvements in product manufacturing. He will also manage configuration for prerequisite components and products, and take charge of all documentation.



Spano will be based in Bright’s Reno head office, reporting directly to the company’s chief technology officer, Roger Beck.



