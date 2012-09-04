Bridge Technologies to Show New Reporting Engine at IBC

AMSTERDAM—Bridge Technologies will be unveiling a new advanced reporting engine for the company’s VBC controller-server product at the upcoming IBC show. The new feature makes automated generation of high-quality reports for system analysis and verification. The reporting engine is based on the VBC’s PostScript interpreter and can be installed in an existing system with just a small amount of reconfiguration. All of Bridge Technologies’ VBC controller customers who have a reporting license will be receiving the new reporting capability.

Bridge will also be displaying its full range of products for stand visitors

Bridge Technologies will be at stand 1.A30.