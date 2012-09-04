Bridge Technologies to Show New Reporting Engine at IBC
AMSTERDAM—Bridge Technologies will be unveiling a new advanced reporting engine for the company’s VBC controller-server product at the upcoming IBC show. The new feature makes automated generation of high-quality reports for system analysis and verification. The reporting engine is based on the VBC’s PostScript interpreter and can be installed in an existing system with just a small amount of reconfiguration. All of Bridge Technologies’ VBC controller customers who have a reporting license will be receiving the new reporting capability.
Bridge will also be displaying its full range of products for stand visitors
Bridge Technologies will be at stand 1.A30.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox