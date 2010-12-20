Brick House Video says TallyHo! for compact video production

Brick House Video makes a highly affordable TallyHo! wireless on-air indicator tally system for video productions with limited budgets. Providing camera operators with reliable remote on-air indication in the field, the system consists of a base station with direct interface to the local production switcher and a set of camera hot-shoe mounted receiver modules. TallyHo! gives camera operators and talent an easy to see indication of on-air status. It can be adapted to work with almost any compact video switcher, including the Brick House Video Callisto or the Sony Anycast system.

TallyHo! provides a reasonably priced alternative to more complex and expensive systems, and features wireless feedback to cameras in an economical package.