Brick House Video says TallyHo! for compact video production
Brick House Video makes a highly affordable TallyHo! wireless on-air indicator tally system for video productions with limited budgets. Providing camera operators with reliable remote on-air indication in the field, the system consists of a base station with direct interface to the local production switcher and a set of camera hot-shoe mounted receiver modules. TallyHo! gives camera operators and talent an easy to see indication of on-air status. It can be adapted to work with almost any compact video switcher, including the Brick House Video Callisto or the Sony Anycast system.
TallyHo! provides a reasonably priced alternative to more complex and expensive systems, and features wireless feedback to cameras in an economical package.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox