Brick House Video Launches BHV Broadcast



Brick House Video Limited, manufacturer of compact production and post-production equipment based in Owlesbury, U.K., has announced the incorporation of BHV Broadcast Limited, a sister company established initially to manage the sales and marketing of the Company’s product range for the international market.



BHV Broadcast will sell Brick House Video’s product line featuring rack-mount and portable digital vision switchers, up/cross/down-converters, standards/rate converters, and equipment for live productions. In addition, BHV Broadcast will promote its own range of camera-based products such as Video Ghost, a phantom power system and TallyHo!, the multi-camera wireless tally system.



Manufacturing, warranty and technical support will remain the responsibility of Brick House Video, which has also recently contracted to provide OEM services to third-party companies and is actively seeking further projects in this market. Both companies are based at the long-established offices in Owslebury near Winchester, Hampshire, UK.



