Breezeline Stream TV to Launch First in N.H.
By George Winslow published
The Breezeline Stream TV cloud-based TV service will begin phased launches in N.H. this month with other markets served by Breezeline to follow
QUINCY, Mass.—Breezeline, the recently rebranded Atlantic Broadband cable operator, is launching “Breezeline Stream TV,” a new cloud-based TV service that integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps for viewing devices inside and outside the home.
Breezline, the country’s eighth largest cable operator, said Breezeline Stream TV will launch in New Hampshire this month, with phased launches throughout the year across Breezeline service areas.
“We are excited to introduce next generation TV with Breezeline Stream TV,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President Products and Programming for Breezeline. “It’s an incredibly advanced TV service, with unparalleled features and personalization options, yet really simple to use. Customers can easily view what they want, when they want and where they want.”
Unlike traditional TVs and set top boxes that receive the TV signal over coaxial cable, Breezeline Stream TV uses IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) technology with the home’s WiFi network to deliver hundreds of video channels and thousands of On Demand programs, as well as access to streaming providers, the company said.
In includes such features as:
- Access to live TV channels, On Demand programs, DVR recordings and streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+ and more.
- Live Rewind, Start Over, Catch Up features mean viewers will never miss a show.
- Up to 300 hours of HD recording with Cloud DVR Max.
- Voice command capability with Google Assistant to find a show, open an app, check the weather, or get program recommendations.
- Built-in Chromecast for casting photos, videos, and music from smartphone to TV.
- With the Breezeline Stream TV app (available for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play) viewers can take their shows on the road, including live TV and recordings with Cloud DVR.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
