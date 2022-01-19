Breezeline Stream TV to Launch First in N.H.

QUINCY, Mass.—Breezeline, the recently rebranded Atlantic Broadband cable operator, is launching “Breezeline Stream TV,” a new cloud-based TV service that integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps for viewing devices inside and outside the home.

Breezline, the country’s eighth largest cable operator, said Breezeline Stream TV will launch in New Hampshire this month, with phased launches throughout the year across Breezeline service areas.

“We are excited to introduce next generation TV with Breezeline Stream TV,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President Products and Programming for Breezeline. “It’s an incredibly advanced TV service, with unparalleled features and personalization options, yet really simple to use. Customers can easily view what they want, when they want and where they want.”

Unlike traditional TVs and set top boxes that receive the TV signal over coaxial cable, Breezeline Stream TV uses IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) technology with the home’s WiFi network to deliver hundreds of video channels and thousands of On Demand programs, as well as access to streaming providers, the company said.

In includes such features as: