Brainstorm Virtual Studios Added to RAI Olympic Coverage

RIO DE JANEIRO—Italian broadcaster Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI) came to Rio with six Brianstorm eStudio virtual studio applications in an effort to boost its coverage of the Olympic Games. RAI has set up two complete virtual studios that will provide augmented reality applications and smart data for distribution to RAI 2, RAI Sports 1 and RAI Sports 2 channels.

The Brainstorm eStudios are installed on purpose-built For-A workstations with internal adjustable delays and tracking systems customized by Tecnopoint and Cartoni. The work stations receive video feeds from studio cameras and external cameras located at different Olympic venues.

The eStudio toolset helps real-time graphics requirements and enables design and real-time playout of virtual studio and 3D graphics.

Both of RAI’s virtual studios are located at the International Broadcast Center in Rio.