Brainstorm Introduces InfinitySet Lite at NAB Show New York 2024

NEW YORK—Brainstorm, a provider of real-time 3D graphics, virtual production, XR, and AR solutions, has announced it will release InfinitySet Lite.

InfinitySet Lite is the latest addition to Brainstorm’s InfinitySet product line, offering a streamlined interface and tool set while maintaining the same top-tier quality standards that have made InfinitySet a favorite in the broadcast and studio markets for virtual content creation.

Brainstorm will show the new solution, which is optimized for PTZ cameras, during NAB Show New York at booth 801 on Oct. 9 and 10. It will be available for purchase starting Oct. 20.

“With the increased use of PTZ cameras for virtual production, many of our clients requested a solution specific to such environments, that do not require the features, power or skill set that the highly complex fully tracked installations require,” David Moldes, Brainstorm’s product manager, said. “InfinitySet Lite is Brainstorm’s answer to this demand, offering the core capabilities of InfinitySet in an easy-to-use and more cost-effective solution.”

Brainstorm said InfinitySet Lite is designed to meet the demands of a broad range of virtual production setups—from simple to complex—and delivers exceptional performance and flexibility. By providing a more cost-effective option, Brainstorm said, it aims to make high-quality virtual production accessible to more creators without compromising on performance or visual quality.

The solution can be used to create a virtual production with a variety of workflows and setups. Some are extremely complex, involving several renders and tracking devices, and others are significantly simpler, using PTZ cameras to deliver the tracking information.

InfinitySet Lite has been developed to work seamlessly with PTZ cameras, providing all the tools required to create outstanding virtual content, but removing the complex setup and calibration of standard tracking installations such as pedestals or cranes. InfinitySet Lite starts with the basic features that allow any content creator to fulfill their virtual production needs using PTZ cameras, but it can be expanded with options and eventually become a fully configured InfinitySet, the company explained.

InfinitySet Lite works out of the box in SDI or 2110 environments, and it is fully compatible with Unreal Engine, allowing users to leverage the power of Unreal’s real-time rendering alongside Brainstorm’s advanced features., the company reported.

The product includes Brainstorm’s advanced Differential Chroma Keyer, but can also use other hardware keyers if the client prefers. Its operation has been limited to output 2K resolutions, simplifying the hardware required to run the system and reducing operation costs, while maintaining the raw power of InfinitySet for rendering hyperrealistic scenes.

InfinitySet Lite can be controlled remotely by InfinitySet OnDemand and can run along with InfinitySet in larger or more complex installations that include several workstations or renders per camera.