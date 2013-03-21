Boxx TV to Fly Zenith Transmitter on Mini-copter at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS and LONDON -- Boxx TV said it will demonstrate a new transmitter and receiver for airborne video capture at the NAB Show. The system, which uses the latest version of the company’s Zenith transmitter and receiver, will work with a remote controlled multi-rotor device that will fly at the booth, No C7706.



Zenith, which is Boxx TV’s wireless ENG system for longer ranges, operates reliably over half a mile, and has achieved over 18 miles in a point-to-point set-up, according to the vendor. The company has produced a new lightweight model, weighing less than a pound, for airborne applications. It uses H.264 encoding and 1080/60p and is offered in two versions, for HDMI or HD SDI input. The output from the receiver is delivered as HD SDI. The data rates and signal strengths are controlled using web-based software running on a laptop connected by a Cat 5 cable. The Zenith transmitter and receiver operate in the licence-exempt 5.1-5.9 GHz band.



Boxx TV has created this demonstration with partner AirKraft Productions.





