Boster Named Worldwide Sales VP at Clear-Com

Bob Boster

Clear-Com announced this week that the company’s Bob Boster has been promoted to the position of vice president of worldwide sales. He will oversee both domestic and international Clear-Com activities, and is also responsible for developing relationships with customers and business partners.



“Bob’s promotion to vice president of worldwide sales reflects not only his outstanding performance as a leader in the sales organization, but also his personal commitment in helping customers succeed with Clear-Com solutions,” said Matt Danilowicz, Clear-Com’s president and managing director. “Since arriving at the company four years ago, Bob has progressively taken on more responsibility with our sales efforts, delivering excellent sales results every step of the way. There is no other person better suited for the job.”



Boster joined Clear-Com in 2006 as a regional sales manager and was promoted to director of sales for the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region in 2008. Prior to his career with Clear-Com, Boster was vice president sales for the western United States at ENCO Systems.



