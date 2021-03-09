BMG Launches Datacenter-Like REMI Production Facility With Utah Scientific Router

At the core of BMG’s new REMI production facility is the Utah Scientific Utah-400 Series 2 routing switcher. BMG broadcast systems installation manager Naz Stobe-Kirst stands next to the new router.

LAS VEGAS—Broadcast Management Group (BMG) has selected Utah Scientific’s Utah-400 Series 2 288x288 routing switcher for signal distribution at its new Las Vegas production center being built from the ground up to enable Remote Integration Model (REMI) production, Utah Scientific announced.

"One of the silver linings of the current pandemic is that it has accelerated several important trends that were already shaping the future of broadcasting, and REMI is no exception," said Todd Mason, BMG founder and CEO. "With so many productions suddenly having to rely on remote workflows and key talent working from home offices, we saw an opportunity to offer a one-of-its-kind, world-class REMI facility that could meet their needs both now and in the post-COVID future."

The facility, which cut over to REMI operations March 8 with the live broadcast of the U.N. Women’s global conference and daily live shows, is using the routing switcher as the core of the facility’s signal routing infrastructure.

The REMI production facility will take over production of regular game and post-game coverage March 20 for the American Hockey League’s (AHL’s) Henderson Silver Knights presented by Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KVCW-TV, the company said.

The facility’s production control room is rather small. However, BMG has deployed a datacenter approach to REMI, which enables production talent to access content and workflows remotely without having to be on site.

This approach requires a high degree of reliability. Utah Scientific’s no-fee, 10-year hardware warranty, which includes maintenance and support, therefore proved to be a big reason for BMG’s selection of the Utah-400 Series 2, the company said.

"Choosing the right routing system was one of the biggest decisions we faced for the new facility, and we knew we couldn't go wrong with Utah Scientific,” said Mason. “With its expandability and support for every type of signal format, the Utah-400 Series 2 is the future-proof router we need as we continue to grow and migrate to full IP-based operations in the years ahead.”