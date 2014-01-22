Blonder Tongue Appoints Young as Business Development Manager

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. —Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has appointed Donald Young as business development manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing and implementing growth opportunities for the company’s digital video solutions and other product lines based upon customer and market feedback.



Prior to joining Blonder Tongue, Young worked for Cisco Systems as a technical adviser, supporting video processing platforms, including encoding, transcoding, digital ad insertion, adaptive bit-rate streaming and encapsulation. In total, Young has more than 19 years of experience.