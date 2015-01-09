Blonder Tongue Appoints Wayne Thomas MSO Sales Manager

BRIDGE, N.J.—Blonder Toungue announced that it has appointed Wayne Thomas as multisystem operator sales manager. In his new role, Thomas is responsible for developing and implementing strategies to increase revenue and product penetration in targeted MSO markets. Thomas is based out of Atlanta and reports to Jeff Smith, vice president of sales at Blonder Tongue.



Prior to joining Blonder Tongue, Thomas was the senior sales manager at Commscope, where he directed sales growth for the company’s edgeQAM product line. Previously, he worked at Scientific-Atlanta and Cisco for more than 18 years, starting as an applications engineer in the subscriber division before moving onto sales. Over the years, he has held a variety of sales, sales management, and business development roles, contributing to significant sales growth of the entire broadband product portfolio on a major MSO account. Thomas holds an associate degree in electronics engineering from Electronics Technology Institute in Cleveland.



