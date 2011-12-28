Blackmagic Design unveils new price for Teranex VC100 video processor

Blackmagic Design has announced new prices for its Teranex VC100 dual-channel video processor.

The Teranex VC100, now priced at $19,995, includes all available processing for one price. This feature set and processing previously cost nearly $90,000.

The Teranex VC100 now includes as standard high-quality de-interlace, upconversion, downconversion, SD and HD crossconversion, SD and HD standards conversion, automatic cadence detection and removal even with edited content, noise reduction, adjustable scaling, aspect ratio conversion, and smart aspect ratio 4:3-to-16:9 conversion. These are all done with full timecode and multichannel audio conversion. The VC100 also includes 3-D dual-channel conversions, new patent-pending 3-D simulation and the forthcoming 3-D toolkit for matching cameras in 3-D rigs for perfect alignment.