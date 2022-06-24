Blackmagic Design Releases DaVinci Resolve 18 Public Beta

PORT MELBOURNE, Australia—Blackmagic Design this week released a new public beta of DaVinci Resolve 18 with Blackmagic Cloud hosting and management support of cloud-based projects, new remote, secure collaboration support using Blackmagic ID and the ability to upload and review presentations with synced markers and comments.

The beta release offers the same high-quality processing as DaVinci Resolve Studio 18 and has the ability to handle unlimited resolution media files. The beta does limit project mastering and output to Ultra HD resolutions or lower.

Supporting any single processing GPU on Windows and Linux and two CPUs on the latest Mac Pro computers, DaVinci Resolve 18 users wishing to leverage its project library management capabilities must upgrade from DaVinci Resolve 17.4.6 and earlier versions.

Key features include:

Support for intelligent path mapping to relink files automatically.

Improved project library performance for network workflows.

Improved project performance, especially when working with large projects.

New Proxy Generator app for auto-creating proxies within watch folders.

Ability to choose between prioritizing proxies or camera originals.

Proxy files in subfolders are automatically assigned in the media pool.

The intelligent path mapping feature automatically maps and manages paths between users and machines using cloud-based project files. When a user adds media to a project, every additional user or machine only needs to perform a relink to their shared copy of the media. The beta release automatically maps paths so media does not go offline for other users, Blackmagic Design said.

The new Proxy Generator app allows users to assign one or more folders to be scanned automatically and generate QuickTime proxies with the codec selected from the Proxy subfolder. When media is imported, proxies in these subfolders are linked automatically and assigned as proxies in the media pool, it said.