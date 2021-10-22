Blackmagic Design Releases DaVinci Resolve 17.4

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design today announced DaVinci Resolve 17.4 offering up to a five-times speed improvement on the Apple Mac models with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

The speed improvement enables users to play back, edit and grade 8K projects faster and to work with up to 12 streams of 8K footage, the company said.

The latest version increases the decoding speed of 12K Blackmagic RAW files by more than three times and H.265 rendering by 1.5 times. Performance of the DaVinci Neural Engine is up to four times faster, enabling real-time facial recognition, object detection and smart reframing. It offers support for ProMotion 120Hz displays and HDR on the new Apple MacBook HDR displays, it said.

DaVinci Resolve 17.4 adds Dropbox Replay integration, enabling projects to flow smoothly from DaVinci Resolve Studio directly to Dropbox Replay. Frame-accurate colored markers, comments and annotations made in Dropbox Replay are synced nearly instantly to the DaVinci Resolve timeline.

The latest version also supports automatic resizing of backgrounds and cursor placement when creating captions for subtitling. Nested timeline subtitle tracks now auto-populate the make timeline to speed up creation of captions, it said.

The edit page has been improved with better functionality for position curves in the timeline that enable user to more easily adjust the ease-in and out points, creating a more customized transition from one point to another when applying zoom or image position adjustments, the company said.

With DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor, users can now switch between cameras in multicam clips on the edit page, making it faster to cut programs together, it said.

With Fusion, users get additional support for languages with combined glyphs and those that may write right to left such as Arabic and Hebrew. There’s also improved vertical layouts, rotation and line direction when working with Text+, the company said.

The latest version adds greater support for automatic color management and support for ACES 1.3, including gamut compression, it said.

A new Resolve FX called custom mixer allows users to combine effects and make adjustments to grades with finer control. A new 3D keyer adds the ability to make finer adjustments to the key and matte finesse settings. For DaVinci Resolve Studio, a new film halation feature adds the effect of a flow or light reflections around high –contrast edges, it said.

Fairlight audio now has support for Steinberg VST3 audio plugins, giving access to more audio effects.

When finishing projects users can now export projects with YouTube video chapters, improved encode settings for the YouTube render preset and the ability to use hardware accelerated H.265 on Windows, it said.