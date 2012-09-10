Blackmagic Design introduces UltraStudio 4K

Blackmagic Design has introduced the UltraStudio 4K, a compact, single-rack unit "breakout box" capture and playback system for Mac and Windows that includes a large range of rear video and audio connectors.

The front panel is a machine aluminum design that features an integrated color LCD, as well as video and audio input buttons. The power supply is built-in, and the rear panel is designed to include virtually every type of video and audio connection that exists — all using standard connectors.

UltraStudio 4K can take advantage of long Thunderbolt cables that can be up to 98ft away from the host computer. It supports all video formats, including SD, HD, 2K and 4K playback. It also includes a lot more power in its hardware.

The system supports the new Dual Link 3Gb/s SDI connection for handling 4:2:2-based 4K, and there are converters for adapting to other formats.