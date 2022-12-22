Blackmagic Design Announces Availability of DaVinci Resolve For iPad

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design today made available a free download of its DaVinci Resolve for the Apple iPad, which can be downloaded for free from the Apple iOS Store.

The iPad version offers the same color correction and editing tools used by Hollywood. It also supports Blackmagic Cloud multi-user collaboration as well as powerful AI tools, such as magic mask, voice isolation and dialog lever and smart reframe for social media video content distribution, Blackmagic Design said.

Some of the more noteworthy features include:

The cut page, which is useful for projects with tight deadlines requiring quick turnaround times as well as for documentary work. Among the cut page features available are source tape for visual media browsing, fast review and smart editing tools to expedite editing. The sync bin and source overwrite tools enable fast multi-cam program editing.

The DaVinci Resolve for iPad color page, an advanced color correction tool used in Hollywood to color and finish high-end feature films and TV shows. The tool is approachable to make getting started easy for new users.

AI processing powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine, which powers looks like magic mask, which can locate and track people with a single stroke, invert a person mask and stylize the background. Smart reframe repurposes footage to different aspect ratios by recognizing action in a scene and panning to create square or vertical versions of the content to post on social media. Voice isolation makes it possible to remove loud, undesirable sounds from interviews as well as dialog recoding from noisy locations.

The release is optimized for the iPad Pro with M1 and M2 chips, Blackmagic Design said.

The company today also announced DaVinci Resolve 18.1.2 (opens in new tab) with updates to DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor firmware, supporting iPad Bluetooth are available.