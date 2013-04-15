Blackmagic, Autodesk collaborate

At the 2013 NAB Show, Blackmagic Design and Autodesk announced that the two companies intend to collaborate on future integrations between Blackmagic Design technology and Autodesk technology. This collaboration will build seamless workflows for customers in the professional video, television and commercial post-production industries.

The ongoing work between Blackmagic Design and Autodesk will include the testing and development of integrated workflows between Autodesk technology and Blackmagic Design’s PCIe and Thunderbolt based desktop video capture and playback products, including the DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity product lines.

Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity lines include the world’s highest performance capture and playback cards for Mac, Windows and Linux. Including both PCIe and Thunderbolt based technology, these products come in both internal and external models and are used by professionals globally in every aspect of film and video production.