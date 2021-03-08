Blackbird Teams Up With EVS on International Sporting Events

LONDON & LIEGE, Belgium—Blackbird and EVS have announced a partnership that will have the two companies working together on launch deployments for international sporting events.

EVS, which focuses on live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, has 16 regional operations located around the world. Blackbird provides a cloud-native video editing and publishing platform.

Blackbird will become a certified partner within EVS’ Technology Partner Program, with the goal of helping EVS to expand its live and near-live content management and distribution offerings by integrating cloud-based video editing, said Nicolas Bourdon, EVS chief marketing officer.

According to Blackbird CEO Ian McDonough, the Blackbird-EVS partnership is already set to be used for two upcoming international sporting events, though no details were provided as to which ones.