Blackbird Hires Sumit Rai as Chief Product Officer

Blackbird plc announced the appointment of Sumit Rai as chief product officer. He will join the company in June, to lead the strategic development and direction of the company’s product suite.

He leaves his current position as chief product officer at VEGAS Creative Software, manufacturers of the video-editing platform VEGAS Pro.

In welcoming Rai to the company, Blackbird CEO Ian McDonough said, “We are bringing [Rai] into the Blackbird team to lead the strategic development of our product portfolio and help accelerate our growth. He joins the company at an exciting time when we are very well positioned to leverage our core technology into fast growing video markets.”

Rai assumes this roll with more than 23 years of leadership experience in the video and film industry, having begun his career as a visual effects and video editor in news production and children’s TV and film. He progressed to chief technology officer at Pukka Films developing a production facility before founding Kulu Valley. Providing enterprise video distribution platforms for tier 1 organizations, Kulu Valley was acquired by Qumu Inc. in 2014.

Having developed video editing and distribution platforms used by thousands of companies and millions of users, the company said Rai will help take Blackbird’s multi-award-winning and multi-patented technology to wider markets.