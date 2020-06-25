Blackbird Adds John Honeycutt to Board

LONDON—Cloud video editing developer Blackbird has announced that John Honeycutt has joined the Board of the Company in a non-executive director role.

Honeycutt, who has had experience at Google, Discovery Communications, Fox Cable Networks and Liberty Media, is an expert in cloud services, supply chain logistics and cyber security, according to Blackbird.

He currently has established The Sandy Valley Group, an independent advisory firm focused on the technology, transformation and growth strategies media and entertainment companies should implement for the future.

“John has an exceptional track record of achievement across our sector,” said Andrew Bentley, chairman of Blackbird. “He brings knowledge, experience and connectivity to global players and will make a valuable contribution to the future of Blackbird.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Blackbird team at such a critical time in the global content production industry,” added Honeycutt. “Flexibility, speed, collaboration and now distance are all key requirements in editing products. Blackbird’s remarkable technology is unique and transformative in all of these areas. I’m very excited to be joining Blackbird’s first-class team and can’t wait to help the company achieve its ambitious growth objectives.”