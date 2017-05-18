Bittree Promotes Hamlet Stepanian to Operations Manager

Hamlet Stepanian



GLENDALE, CALIF.—Bittree has found its new operations manager internally, promoting Hamlet Stepanian to the role, effective immediately. Stepanian, who will report directly to General Manager Ari Baron, will handle all production, shipping and manufacturing of Bittree products and continue to develop operational and business improvements.

According to Bittree’s press release, Stepanian has plans to implement strategies to boost Bittree’s manufacturing operation, as well as a reorganization of the production floor.

Stepanian has been with Bittree since 1996.