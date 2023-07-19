Bitmovin’ Playback Health Analytics Joins Amazon Interactive Video Services Lineup

VIENNA—Bitmovin will provide playback health analytics to complement the existing analytics offered as part of Amazon Interactive Video Services (IVS), Amazon’s managed live streaming AWS solution that makes it easy to build live streams and interactive video experiences, the company said.

The Bitmovin Analytics helps to optimize playback health and support data-driven decision making for content and ad strategies. They supplement Amazon IVS’ stream health analytics with playback health to bring a deeper understanding of each viewer’s streaming experience, the company said.

Bitmovin Analytics fully monitors the health of video streams in near real-time, including key performance metrics, such as video start time, average bitrate, view time, buffering and top errors, it said.

“Amazon IVS is powering live interactive video experiences for use cases that span social media influencers to retail, household consumer brands and public institutions, and so it’s a huge honor to add to the service's existing metrics with the announcement of Bitmovin Analytics,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin. “Bitmovin Analytics with Amazon IVS is a robust solution, providing deeper session analytics that can pinpoint playback issues and provide actionable insights to resolve them to ensure IVS-powered streaming services are delivering exceptional viewer experiences to their audiences.”

Bitmovin Analytics complements Amazon IVS to provide a complete understanding of audience preferences and viewing habits with insights into audience retention, geographical distribution and device utilization to inform decision-making on investment into new content and the prioritization of what’s popular with audiences, the company said.

Bitmovin’s Analytics delivers near real-time operational monitoring to optimize video and ad workflows based on viewer experiences across all platforms. Bitmovin Analytics also offers benchmarks across different performance metrics to gain industry insights, it said.